Sunday 10 May 2020    
Society - Southern Africa - South africa - Music - Culture
South Africa rapper Maarohanye convicted for murder
Tuesday 16 October 2012 / by Ojong Debra
South African rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder after driving into a group of schoolchildren in 2010.

In 2010, Maarohanye smashed his car into a group of pupils in Soweto leading to the dead of four of the children and wounding two others. Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola, were killed while Frank Mlambo and Fumani Mushwana were seriously injured. The examining magistrate Brian Nemavhidi Maarohanye also convicted the musician of being in a high speed on a public road and driving under the influence of drugs. The families of four schoolchildren killed could not control their emotions as a magistrate delivered his guilty verdict. One woman was carried out after fainting and a court official passed water around to other people as schoolchildren broke down and cried.

The Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi said that the State managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons were guilty on four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Tuesday. He also mention that the death of the deceased occurred as a result of the driving of those vehicles and as such the accused are convicted of driving their vehicles while under the influence of drugs. In March 8, 2010 Maarohanye and Tshabalala were drag-racing in Protea North when they crashed into a group of schoolchildren. The court rule that they were both on cocaine and morphine when the accident happened. They had pleaded not guilty to the charges and both had been out on bail since March 2010, sparking protests among pupils who demanded their imprisonment.

The justice department welcomed the judgment."The conviction is clear confirmation of justice not only done but manifestly seen to be done," said justice spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga."We commend the National Prosecuting Authority’s aggressive stance of charging irresponsible drivers with murder instead of the usual culpable homicide, which usually attracts non-custodial sentences." Maarohanye was one of South Africa’s best-known musicians, but he fell from grace after the crash


South africa
