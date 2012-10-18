According to UN mission spokesperson Six Indian troops from the UN monitoring force in the Democratic Republic of Congo were wounded in an ambush in the conflict-ridden east of the country, on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Colonel Felix Basse said an 18 strong patrol was returning to its base late on Tuesday when it came under fire from unidentified attackers near the border with Uganda. United Nations report says that Rwanda’s defence minister is commanding a rebellion in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that is being armed by Rwanda and Uganda; both have set troops to help the rebels in a deadly attack on UN peacekeepers.
The UN Security Council’s Group of Experts said in a confidential report that Rwanda and Uganda despite their strong denials still continues to support M23 rebels in the fight against Congolese government troops in North Kivu province. Bosco Ntaganda, a former Congolese general wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, controls the rebellion on the ground.
The M23 leader Sultani Makenga on the other hand is in charge of operations and coordination with allied armed groups, the UN.
According to some sources both Ntaganda and Makenga receive direct military orders from RDF (Rwandan army) Chief of Defense staff General Charles Kayonga, who in turn acts on instructions from Minister of Defense General James Kabarebe.
Earlier this month, Uganda and Rwanda have denied the accusations of involvement by the UN experts, who monitor compliance with sanctions and an arms embargo on the DRC and delivered their report to the Security Council’s Congo sanctions committee.Rwanda violates the arms embargo through direct military support to M23 rebels, facilitation of recruitment, encouragement and facilitation of FARDC (Congolese army) desertions as well as the provision of arms and ammunition, intelligence, and political advice. During these attacks, the rebels killed a UN peacekeeper and fired on a UN peacekeeping base at Kiwanja.