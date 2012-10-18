press releases





Youth Music Festival to Promote Maternal and Newborn Health in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda, October 18, 2012/African Press Organization (APO)/ — Seventh Day Adventist Church, Makindye District Youth Executive Committee has organized a youth music festival with the theme “Zero Tolerance to Maternal & Newborn Deaths, Change Starts with You!” to be held in Kampala on Sunday, 25th November, 2012.







