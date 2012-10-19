Rwanda is amongst the five nations elected to seat in the Un Security Council for the next two years
On Thursday the UN decided to give out five non- permanent seats to some of the 15-member council.
Argentina, Australia, South Korea and Luxembourg have also been elected to sit on the Security Council. Each gained the required two-thirds majority in the General Assembly. Australia joins after intense lobbying by Prime Minister Julia Gillard during last month’s gathering of world leaders at the UN. The bid earned criticism from the Australian opposition, which claimed it was a wasteful distraction. Luxembourg, a founding member of the UN, will join the council for the first time. Luxembourg and Australia beat out Finland for spot.
Argentina will be on the council for the eighth time in its history after receiving more votes than any other candidate country. South Korea gained a seat that was also sought by Bhutan and Cambodia. Seoul’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it would use its platform on the council to take a lead role in managing the situation in North Korea.Rwanda candidacy was object by DRC as they raised a formal objection but one of Kigali’s UN diplomats said voters would not be influenced. Rwanda will take the seat presently filled by South Africa on 1 January.
The M23’s rebellion has caused more than 200 000 villagers in the province of North Kivu to flee their homes this year. Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said her government could offer a unique perspective on matters of war and peace because of the 1994 genocide in which a million Tutsis died. UN Director of New York-based campaign group Human Rights Watch Philippe Bolopion, said that with Rwanda having a seat on the Security Council, Rwanda would be in a position to block any sanctions against its officials. According to him, if they could stop all support they are giving to the M23 rebels it will help a lot but however he doubt that their recent behavior will suggest them do so. Eastern DRC has been engulfed in fighting since the 1994 Rwanda genocide.