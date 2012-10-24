A fire broke out following an explosion where military facilities are located, in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.
The Sudanese local media says that flames spread to nearby buildings causing panic among local residents. Khartoum governor Abdul Rahman al-Khidir told state media that the area was surrounded by fire at midnight. He also says that there are losses in the building and the authorities are investigating the cause but no-one had died though some people had suffered smoke inhalation. A preliminary investigation says the explosion happened in a store room says Mr Khidir.
Some people had been taken to hospitals suffering smoke inhalation but if not there were no casualties. The actual reason for the blast at the Yarmouk industrial complex in the south of the city is not yet clear.
The Armed forces spokesman Col Al-Sawarmi Khalid told the state news agency Suna that the explosion had set light to surrounding grass and trees sending flames over a wide area but the civil defense forces had contained the fire. He also said that investigations are under way to determine the causes of the explosion as well as assessing human and material lost. Eye witness say there was a very loud explosion and a huge fire, two or three fires with dense smoke and intermittent flashes of white light.
Last week a Sudanese military plane crashed in a rural area west of the capital Khartoum with 20 armed forces personnel on board and some of them were killed, a military. Series of attacks have been occurring in capital Khartoum for some time now there are no reliable figures on how many people have died in bombing, shelling and firefights across South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, since June and September last year. Report says that the fighting of Sudan in two states along its disputed border with South Sudan has left over 600 people dead over the past 16 months, releasing rare casualty figures in an ongoing conflict that has inflamed tensions between the two countries.