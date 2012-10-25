Tuesday 14 April 2020    
2013 African Cup of Nation’s calendar
Thursday 25 October 2012 / by Ojong Debra
The secret ballot of the 29 th edition of the African Cup of Nations 2013 took place in Durban, South Africa on Wednesdays night, where a complete schedule of the competition has been announced by the African Football Confederation.

The opening match of the competition between Bafana Bafana and Cape Verde, has been schedule on January 19 at Soccer City in Johannesburg, while the final which will be taking place on February 10.

- The composition of the various groups: Group A: South Africa, Angola, Morocco, Cape Verde. Group B: Ghana, Mali, Niger, DR Congo. Group C: Zambia, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia. Group D: Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Algeria, Togo. * The 29th edition of the African Cup of Nations will take place as from January 19 to February 10, 2013.
- The complete program of the Cup: First day of the group stage
- January 19 in Johannesburg South Africa - Cape Verde Angola – Morocco
- January 20 in Port Elizabeth Ghana - DR Congo Mali – Niger
- January 21 in Nelspruit Zambia – Ethiopia Nigeria - Burkina Faso
- 22 January in Rustenburg Côte d’Ivoire – Togo Tunisia – Algeria 2nd day of the group stage
- January 23 in Durban South Africa – Angola Morocco - Cape Verde

- January 24 in Port Elizabeth Ghana – Mali Niger – Congo
- January 25 in Nelspruit Zambia – Nigeria Burkina Faso – Ethiopia
- January 26 at Rustenburg Côte d’Ivoire – Tunisia Algeria – Togo 3rd day of the group stage
- January 27, Durban and Port Elizabeth Morocco - South Africa Cape Verde – Angola
- January 28 in Port Elizabeth and Durban Niger – Ghana DR Congo – Mali
- January 29, Nelspruit and Rustenburg Burkina Faso – Zambia Ethiopia – Nigeria
- January 30, Rustenburg and Nelspruit Algeria - Ivory Coast Togo – Tunisia Quarterfinals
- February 2 Winner Group A - 2nd Group B (Q1) in Durban Winner Group B - 2nd Group A (Q2), Port Elizabeth
- February 3 Winner Group C - Group D second (Q3) in Nelspruit Winner Group D - 2nd group C (Q4) in Rustenburg Semifinals


