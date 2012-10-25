press releases

Press releases - Panafrica Innovation Prize for Africa Announces Deadline Extension to Promote African-Led Innovation The winning proposal will be awarded a cash prize of $100,000 USD Thursday 25 October 2012 DAKAR, Sénégal, October 25, 2012/ — Due to the high demand from African innovators, The African Innovation Foundation (AIF) (http://www.africaninnovation.org) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) announced the extension of the deadline for submitting entries to the Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) (http://www.innovationprizeforafrica.org) to 30 November 2012.

