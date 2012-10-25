|
Innovation Prize for Africa Announces Deadline Extension to Promote African-Led Innovation
The winning proposal will be awarded a cash prize of $100,000 USD
DAKAR, Sénégal, October 25, 2012/ — Due to the high demand from African innovators, The African Innovation Foundation (AIF) (http://www.africaninnovation.org) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) announced the extension of the deadline for submitting entries to the Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) (http://www.innovationprizeforafrica.org) to 30 November 2012.
At an event featuring Senegal’s Minister and Deputy Chief of Staff of the President for the Republic of Senegal, Mr Moubarack Lo, the IPA team highlighted the need to invest in innovation to accelerate economic growth on the continent. The event in Dakar was organized in collaboration with the Senegalese Science Academy and Technology, represented its President, Professor Ahmadou Lamine Ndiaye.
"We know that innovation can be an engine for economic development. We continue to look for innovations that have commercial potential and are effective in the long term," said Pauline Mujawamariya of the African Innovation Foundation.
Only innovations by Africans for Africans are eligible to enter for the IPA 2013. Africans in the Diaspora can also apply if their innovations are of significance to Africa. The winning proposal will be awarded a cash prize of $100,000 USD, with the two runners-up each receiving $25,000 USD.
"We want to encourage young people across the continent to be interested in science, technology and engineering as rewarding careers" said Ms. Eskedar Nega, program officer in ICT policy at UNECA.
