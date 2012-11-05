|
Press releases - West Africa - Senegal
Dakar: Rallying Point of the Peoples of Africa
United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa), the city of Dakar and the Association of Mayors of Senegal (AMS) are organising the sixth Africities Summit in Dakar, Senegal from 4th to 8th December, 2012.
Regarded as the most important platform for dialogue and exchange on decentralisation and local governance in Africa, over the course of its successive summits, the Africities Summit has become the meeting point for stakeholders and decision-makers of local life in Africa. Nearly 5000 participants from Africa, China, Turkey, Brazil and other regions of the world are expected to attend Africities.
Among the participants are former heads of State, ministers, mayors and local authorities, officials of the national associations of local authorities, representatives of international organisations, delegates of partnership and funding agencies, representatives of civil society organisations as well as the professional, academic and university world, players from the economic world and private companies. All will be meeting in Dakar for five days of discussion, reflection and exchanges on the theme of the Summit: "Building Africa from its territories: what challenges for local governments"?
In parallel with the work of the Africities Summit, the International Exhibition of Cities and Local Governments will be held from December 4 to 7, 2012. This 5000 m² exhibition space will allow some 200 providers of goods and services to local communities to show-case their products and share their experiences and their expertise in the African market.
For further information, please visit the Africities websites: www.Africities.org and www.AfricitesExhibition.com
Venue: Conference centre at the King Fahd Palace Hotel (formerly the Hotel Méridien Président) Pointe des Almadies BP: 8181 Dakar - Senegal
Contacts :
Mrs Zineb Benchekchou zineb.b@uclga.org +212 537 260 062
Mr Gautier Brygo gb@echoscommunication.org +212 661 300 829
|
|