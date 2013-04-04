|
THEMA* continues its distribution and marketing strategy of ethnic offers, in Europe and worldwide, confirming its status of preferred partner for international development of TV channels intended for immigrated communities and their respective descendants all over the world. From market research to channel distribution, THEMA is there at every step of the value chain.
Beyond the exclusive representation mandate that Television of Cape Verde entrusted with THEMA, it is a true partnership that has been established and a perfect example of THEMA’s wide field of expertise especially with the choice of well-established partner Eutelsat.
The acquisition of a playout dedicated to the international signal of the channel, the installation of a broadcast station in Cape Verde, and the signal uplink on satellite Eutelsat W2A 10 °E enabling TCV International to be available henceforth in Africa and in Europe were made possible thanks to THEMA’s risk-taking and technical investments. Above all, the result of this ambitious project is to offer Cape Verdean immigrated communities the possibility to keep a link with their roots and to pass on their beautiful traditions.
After having identified communities’ locations worldwide and markets where ethnic offers are booming, Thema has started commercial negotiations with operators. Upcoming launches are to be scheduled in Portugal, main land of immigrated Cape Verdians in Europe, and will be supported by tailored communication and marketing plans.
A lot of TV channels trust Thema for its expertise, transparency, responsiveness and capacity to implement complex technical patterns that have successfully lead to the creation, negotiation, distribution and promotion of their contents worldwide.
