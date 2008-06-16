Thursday 22 December 2016    
Full results of boxing Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritius
A compilation of this weekend’s results
Monday 16 June 2008 / by Panapress
Here are the results of this weekend’s boxing matches that took place at the boxing centre of Vacoas, Mauritius, in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Category 51 kg : Jackson Chauke (South Africa) defeated Cassius Chiyanka (Zambia) by points (4-1, 10-2, 15-5, 20-6) ; Kgomotso Bok (Botswana) bat Ludovic Bactora (Mauritius) by points (2- 2, 6-4, 10-5, 13-9)

Category 57 kg : Roberto Adjaho (Benin) defeats Batsho Maripe (Botswana) by points (3-0, 6-2, 11-3 et 15-4)

Category 60 kg : Jean de Dieu Soloniaina (Madagascar) defeats Jonathan Sutton (Mauritius) by points (1-1, 4-4, 6-5, 9-6) ; Comlan Tcholi (Benin) defeats Jonas Moeti (Botswana) by KO technique in 3rd round

Category 69 kg : Joseph Mulema (Cameroon) defeats Nivesh Gyadin (Mauritius) by points (4-0, 8-1, 10-2, 16-3) ; Mejandjae Kasuto (Namibia) defeats Abdel Nasser (Egypt) by points (1-1, 6-3, 10-3, 13-3)

Category 75 kg : Jacinto Napoleau (Cape Verde) defeats Georges Marisson (Mauritius) by points (6-1, 9-3, 11-7, 15-8)

Category 48 kg : Japhet Uutoni (Namibia) defeats Ramy Ibrahim Elawady (Egypt) by points (1-3, 8-6, 14-9, 18-12) ; Bathusi Mogaiane (Botswana) defeats Christopher Adeenaden (Mauritius) by points (4-1, 9-1, 10-1, 11-3)

Category 51 kg : Ludovic Bactora (Mauritius) defeats Bilali Sulleiman (Kenya) by points (6-3, 7-4, 10-5, 15-11)

Category 60 kg : Jean de Dieu Soloniaina (Madagascar) defeats Comlan Tcholi (Benin) by points (4-0, 5-3, 13-4, 19-4) ; Jonathan Sutton (Mauritius) defeats Jonas Moeti (Botswana) by points (4-1, 5-1, 11-2, 12-3)

Category 64 kg : Hastings Bwalya (Zambia) defeats Yasin Gaberyasin (Egypt) by points (6-1, 10-2, 14-3, 17-4) ; Richarno Colin (Mauritius) defeats Danielson Varella (Cape Verde) by throwing in the towel in the 3rd round ; Smaila Mahaman (Cameroon) defeats Franck Amoussou (Benin) by points (5-3, 12-5, 19-6, 24-10) Panapress .


