Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Panafrica

Panafrica
INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client
In July 2011, Afrik.com announced the launch of a new, innovative company whose patented anti-pollution process - through Supercritical Hydrothermal Oxidation - promised a new beginning for Africa. The particularly relevant invention comes at a time when African countries are confronted with industrial pollution as a result of the ongoing development process. Two years on, Charles Rosier, a well-known banker and investor, has been placed at the helm of affairs as the company’s CEO. The adventure has only started.


Africa, a "myriad" of markets

NYF Africa 2013: "We are not beggars," says Ali Bongo

New-York Forum Africa: going forward

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

Innovation Prize for Africa Announces Deadline Extension to Promote African-Led Innovation


African leaders, academics to debate economic transformation and empowerment at African Economic Conference 2012

2013 African Cup of Nation’s calendar

AfDB Joins Development Partners in Support of Agricultural Cooperatives on World Food Day 2012

African countries faced with food Insecurity

Nigeria qualify for 2013 African U-20 finals

The 40th anniversary of monetary cooperation between France and countries of the CFA franc

EU agencies promote Aquaculture to fight against hunger in poor countries.

END AIDS, TB and MALARIA

Global Fund-Supported Programs Effective in Preventing and Treating Disease

African economies capture world attention

Harnessing African stock exchanges to promote growth

GAIN Convenes Pan-African Meeting on Food Fortification

The performance of africans on european champions league day 1

The weekend of Africans in Europe

‘Green economy’: empty rhetoric or pathway to future?

KPMG hosts "transacting in Africa" discussion panel

Rio summit keeps African hopes alive

South Africa: an efficient product to combat the malaria

On the Charles Taylor verdict: a valuable precedent or blundering Western meddling?

African Farmers are Desperate for Change


 


popular articles
Freemason Presidents in Africa: Ali Bongo ordained Grand Master of Gabon

I am a dying African bestial porn actor stranded in Europe

The impact of religion on international trade

African Farmers are Desperate for Change

Responsibility to Protect: A moral case for the U.S and its allies in Libya


search
 

newsletter
 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

press releases
Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2017