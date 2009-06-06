Guinea Bissau: Political killings unmask a top narco-state

Four high profile murders commited in the past four months alone

Guinea-Bissau Military have killed presidential aspirant Mr. Baciro Dabo and former defense minister Helder Proenca, three weeks ahead of national polls. Ex-prime minister Faustino Embali and several other politicians - all members of the ruling African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, have been arrested and detained by the military.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



