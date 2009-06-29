Guinea Bissau: Elections so far free and fair

A number of assassinations preceded the elections

The European Union monitored elections in Guinea Bissau has been reported to be void of any rigging or violence so far. EU observers posted to 80 out of the 2,700 polling stations received no reports of incidents or complaints during the vote. The elections have come three months after President Vieira was killed by soldiers in an apparent revenge for the death of the head of the army. Guinea-Bissau has been plagued by coups since independence in 1974.









