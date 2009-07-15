|
Society
- West Africa
- Guinea
- Sierra Leone
- Media - Governance - Defense
Guinea: Military leader to attack media if ...
Within the framework of the Mano River Union summit which was to take place in Conakry from 14 to 15 July, the Guinean Head of State in a meeting with the President of Sierra Leone, Monday, explained the reason behind a communiqué, issued last Saturday by the National Council for Democracy and Development (CNDD). The communiqué revealed planned attacks against Guinea from its borders with Guinea Bissau and the Casamance region of Senegal.
"The populations in Koundara are under threats. I have been informed that there are [rebel] groupings at Foyah [Liberian border, Editor’s note]. The communiqué was meant to inform the countries concerned and the international community.”
According to the military leader, unofficial reports indicating that a communiqué he issued over the weekend, referring to a clear and present threat, is an excuse to postpone the country’s elections scheduled to take place by the end this year (2009) is false. “I am following the election timetable. The communiqué which was released Saturday is strictly military. I am putting on guard any political leader or any party supporter who argues that, because Guinea is under threat, the elections will not be held,” he said.
Captain Moussa Camara DADIS, head of the CNDD, also threatened to bring legal suit against any media entity that broadcasts information questioning the pending elections. “Anyone who tells a radio, that Guinea is under threat and that the elections will not take place, this person and the radio [that broadcasts the information] will be prosecuted", he continued.
The captain also warned journalists not to interview citizens and opinion leaders on possibly the most troubling issue raised by his communiqué: an imminent rebel attack against guinea.
A crisis meeting was scheduled to take place in Conakry, Guinea, from 14 to 15 July. But as we write these lines, related sources have reported the cancellation of this meeting. However, it has been revealed that the President of Sierra Leone arrived in Conakry Monday to take part in the meeting.
Also read: Guinea under rebel threat
|
|