Mauritania: Opposition cries foul over Military Junta’s electoral victory

Gen Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz, who led a military coup in 2008 and ousted Mauritania’s only democratically elected leader, Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi, has conducted and won Mauritania’s presidential elections, it has emerged. Despite cries of fraud by the opposition, Gen. Abdelaziz insist he won cleanly.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



