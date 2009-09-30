Angola, DRC and Congo deport illegal immigrants

Several people reported dead

Thousands of Congolese have been deported from Angola this year. The Republic of Congo has also deported DRC nationals from its territory. In a decision to retaliate, Kinshasa has decided deport illegal Angolan immigrants from the Democratic republic of Congo (DRC). The UN has warned of high numbers of human rights abuses.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



