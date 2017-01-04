|
• DRC and Uganda prohibited from pilgrimage in Mecca
• UN troop injured in a DRC attack
• France provides financial aid to DR Congo to assist the homeless persons
• Heads of State ask for sanctions against criminals in eastern DRC
• DRC hosts Francophonie summit
• Armed rebel groups Hinders the fight against cholera in Nyamilima.
• Kiwanja-Ishasha villages in North-Kivu under the rule of March 23 rebels
• Sudan and Uganda sends 2,500 troops to stop Joseph Kony
• Champions League: Al Ahly or TP Mazembe to face Esperance Tunis?
• Uganda and DRC agree to hunt for LRA rebels together
• Ethiopia, Nigeria, DRC to get increased aid from UK
• Tribute to Patrice Lumumba: His last letter
• DR Congo: UN report exposes army’s role in prolonging conflict
• Mobile clinics in Southern African region to fight HIV-AIDS
• DR Congo: Illegal gold mining continue despite ban
• DRC refugees to leave Uganda
• Great lakes: Rwanda and DR Congo to eradicate rebellion
• Sudan: North guilty of using LRA rebels to destabilize south?
• Untangling Central Africa for business
• Hilary Clinton condemns mass rapes in DRC
• New genocide report may rock the Rwandan government
• U.S. offers help in Sudan and Congo
• U.K. faces law suit over DR Congo resource-war
• Trial Chamber I order the release of Thomas Lubanga Dyilo - implementation of the decision is pending
• New U.S. legislation to curb mineral-driven conflict in Africa
• Nigeria-DR Congo: Strange tale of simultaneous oil disasters
