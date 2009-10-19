Six African countries fare worst on The Global Hunger Index

Ethiopia, Chad, Sierra Leone, Eritrea, Burundi, DRC

Ethiopia, Eritrea, DRC, Sierra Leone, Burundi and Chad are categorised as being in a state of extremely alarming levels of hunger in the newly released 2009 Global Hunger Index by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). Twenty-nine countries around the world have alarming or extremely alarming levels of hunger, and 13 countries have actually seen increases in their hunger levels since 1990, according to the report.









