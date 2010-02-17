’Madagascar’s Education System Faces Meltdown’

Says Former President Marc Ravalomanana

The former President of Madagascar, Marc Ravalomanana, today highlighted the precarious state of the country’s education system, following swinging budget cuts by the current unelected government led by Andry Rajaoelina, who overthrew the former President in an army-backed coup last year.









