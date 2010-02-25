press releases





Germany and Djibouti agree on close cooperation

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister meets Foreign Minister Westerwelle

Federal Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle met the Foreign Minister of Djibouti, Mr Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, on February 23. The two men agreed that the international community must continue the fight against piracy in the Horn of Africa.









