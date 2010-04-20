press releases





Namibia: Search for NBC Chief brought to a halt

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) could go longer without a permanent head, after the process of appointing a new Director General (DG) was brought to a halt. Again political interference was cited as the cause of the current setback, which is said to have brought a rift between the NBC board of directors and Information Minister Joel Kaapanda. President Hifikepunye Pohamba is said to be siding with Kaapanda. Pohamba or Kaapanda allegedly called off the short-listing of candidates indefinitely. The reason is said to be because they could not agree on the candidates and the possible DG.









