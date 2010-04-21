Swaziland’s green fighter Thuli Makama wins Goldman Prize

Thuli Brilliance Makama, Swaziland’s one and only public interest environmental attorney, Monday became the proud winner of the Goldman Prize for the environment. Her greatest achievement to date has been her fight to include the participation of NGOs in national environmental decisions, following indiscriminate murders by rangers as well as a minister’s willful decision to flout environmental laws. The outstanding environmental achievement award recognizes an activist who campaigns to ensure that local communities are not deprived of their most valuable asset: The environment.









