Madagascar: 50 years of independence and still in crisis

Madagascar is celebrating its fiftieth independence anniversary in a backdrop of division as Malagasy political groups opposed to Rajoelina, the country’s self-proclaimed president of the Haute Autorité de la Transition (HAT), have decided to boycott the ceremony scheduled for Saturday. The Island has been undergoing a serious political upheaval since end 2008.









