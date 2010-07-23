Somalia: Military reinforcements from African nations begin

Djibouti and Guinea send troops to Mogadishu

AU commission chairman, Jean Ping has said that two African states, Djibouti and Guinea are ready to immediately deploy a battalion each to Mogadishu to boost the meagre African Union peacekeeping force in the Somali capital. Shortly after the Kampala blasts, AU Peace and Security Commissioner Ramtane Lamamra had announced that the attacks have strengthened the continent’s resolve to stamp out Al-Shebab.









