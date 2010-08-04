|
Sports
- West Africa
- Senegal
- Basket ball
NBA arrives in Dakar, Senegal
Several players from the United States’ National Basketball Association (NBA) will be in Dakar, Senegal from August 5 to August 8, for the eighth edition of the Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp which is expected to benefit some 60 young Africans. The lucky 60 will be trained by the American professionals.
The eighth edition of Basketball Without Borders Africa camp will take place in Dakar, Senegal. "It signifies recognition for a basketball loving country," says Ousseynou Ndiaga Diop, technical director of FSB (Federation of Senegalese basketball). The big names involved in this program include DeSagana Diop, who plays with the Charlotte Bobcats, and Dwight Howard of Orlando Magic.
The event brings together 60 of the best 19 year old young basketball players from across the African continent. For four consecutive days, the selected youths will partake in training sessions supervised by NBA professionals including players and coaches.
The program will also consist of intensive workshops. "The matches will serve as a technical education," says Ndiaga Ousseynou Diop. The young players will be divided into several teams regardless of their nationalities and will follow the instructions of the coaches and star players of the NBA. "The program’s goal is to make these young people aware of their value," says technical director of the FSB.
As well as Howard and Diop, other high profile names taking part in the camp are NBA Global Ambassador and veteran Dikembe Mutombo from the Republic of Congo, Sam Dalembert (Sacramento Kings), Danilo Gallinari, Anthony Randolph and Ronny Turiaf (New York Knicks) Willie Green (Philadelphia 76ers).
The NBA stars will also participate in public awareness campaigns on malaria, in line with the promotion of positive social change in the education and health sectors.
Before its move to Dakar, Senegal, the camps always took place in Johannesburg, South Africa. The reason behind the relocation is to allow for a more even development of the sport on the continent whilst creating opportunities for other countries with respect to basketball.
The program will conclude with an "all star game" at the Marius Ndiaye stadium, Sunday, August 8.
|
|