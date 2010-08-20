Madagascar’s uncertain future despite new political deal

Another signature appended to another agreement! The president of the High Transitional Authority (HAT) of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, last Friday signed an agreement to end the crisis in Southern African country. It calls for the organization of a constitutional referendum on November 17, parliamentary elections on March 16 and presidential elections on May 4. But distrust hangs heavy in the Malagasy political atmosphere. The political movements of the three former presidents, Marc Ravalomanana, Didier Ratsiraka and Albert Zafy, have denounced HAT’s decision to impose another unilateral solution.

