Thursday 22 December 2016    
Economics - East Africa - Djibouti - Ethiopia - Transport
New Djibouti port is "all about Ethiopia"
Monday 23 August 2010 / by Desalegn Sisay
Ethiopia, Djibouti’s biggest port client, expects a boom in its import and export activities as Djibouti gets ready to construct a new port at Tadjoura to handle the growing demands of the landlocked Horn of Africa country.

Djibouti Ports World has indicated that the new facilities have to be built in order to satisfy growing demands, especially due to the expansion of several economic sectors, particularly the agricultural sector.

Nonetheless, the new port will handle everything with the exception of containers and fuel that run through specialised terminals, such as the Doraleh Port.

The Tadjoura Port, according to Aden Ahmed Douale, chairman of the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority, will handle general cargo, including livestock, fertilizers and grain.

The move is also to keep a competitive edge with respect to other harbours in the region. But above all, “It will be another opportunity for Ethiopia,” Capital, an Ethiopian online newspaper quotes the official as saying.

“It’s our biggest client and one of the largest countries on the African continent. More importantly, its economy is vastly growing. That type of country needs more than just one port” says Mr. Douale.

“It is all about Ethiopia,” Aden Ahmed Douale confirms. “In the near future, the country will count over a hundred million people. For such a huge customer, one port is not sufficient.”

Djibouti has attracted financial investments from several fellow members of the Arab League to develop the Tadjoura Port. Government institutions such as the Arab Fund, Kuwait Fund and Saudi Arabia Fund as well as the African Investment Bank (AIB) are expected to contribute to the project.


Djibouti
Ethiopia: Nowhere to hide for insurgent forces

Japan reveals military plan in Djibouti to fight Somali pirates

Ethiopian Airlines negotiates with Djibouti to restore flights

All articles related to Djibouti

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Economics
The impact of religion on international trade

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

Africa, a "myriad" of markets

All articles related to Economics

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016