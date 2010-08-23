|
Economics
- East Africa
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Transport
New Djibouti port is "all about Ethiopia"
Ethiopia, Djibouti’s biggest port client, expects a boom in its import and export activities as Djibouti gets ready to construct a new port at Tadjoura to handle the growing demands of the landlocked Horn of Africa country.
Djibouti Ports World has indicated that the new facilities have to be built in order to satisfy growing demands, especially due to the expansion of several economic sectors, particularly the agricultural sector.
Nonetheless, the new port will handle everything with the exception of containers and fuel that run through specialised terminals, such as the Doraleh Port.
The Tadjoura Port, according to Aden Ahmed Douale, chairman of the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority, will handle general cargo, including livestock, fertilizers and grain.
The move is also to keep a competitive edge with respect to other harbours in the region. But above all, “It will be another opportunity for Ethiopia,” Capital, an Ethiopian online newspaper quotes the official as saying.
“It’s our biggest client and one of the largest countries on the African continent. More importantly, its economy is vastly growing. That type of country needs more than just one port” says Mr. Douale.
“It is all about Ethiopia,” Aden Ahmed Douale confirms. “In the near future, the country will count over a hundred million people. For such a huge customer, one port is not sufficient.”
Djibouti has attracted financial investments from several fellow members of the Arab League to develop the Tadjoura Port. Government institutions such as the Arab Fund, Kuwait Fund and Saudi Arabia Fund as well as the African Investment Bank (AIB) are expected to contribute to the project.
