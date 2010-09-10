Sudan: North guilty of using LRA rebels to destabilize south?

LRA says it wants a ceasefire with Sudan, Uganda and CAR

Northern Sudan has been accused of employing rebels of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) to unsettle southern Sudan and the Darfur region ahead of the south’s independence referendum scheduled for January 9, 2011. But an official from the LRA, which has embarked on a mass recruitment, has debunked the claims and suggested that they are rather seeking a peace deal with the region.











