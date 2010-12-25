Sudan - A nation divided: Eritrea and Ethiopia’s proxy war

Part 6

Eritrea’s importance in the Horn of Africa regional politics is dictated more by its strategic location along the Red Sea than its wealth. Despite talks of gold discovery, Eritrea is one the world’s poorest countries with an economy that was further bankrupted by a costly and absurd war with Ethiopia in 1998. Yet, Eritrea remains a regional power to reckon with. The sixth in our series about South Sudan’s pending historic independence referendum highlights Eritrea’s position; A position that naturally runs against Ethiopia’s.















