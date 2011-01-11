Africa: Where are the jobs?

Africa has the highest poverty rate in the world. Even though some countries are on track to meet the Millennium Development Goal (MDG) of halving poverty by 2015, most are likely to fall well short. Income inequality in Africa remains higher than in most other regions and gender, ethnic and regional inequalities persist.

Yusuf Bangura is research coordinator of the UN Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD) in Geneva, Switzerland, and was the principle author of the report Combating Poverty and Inequality.









