Cameroon president rushes back home after massive Bakassi abductions

Following the abduction of 11 government officials including Ayuk Edward Taku, Sub-Prefect for the Kombo Abedimo commune in the Bakassi Pennisula of Cameroon between late Sunday night and early Monday, Cameroonian President Paul Biya Yaoundé has cut short a visit to Switzerland and returned home.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



