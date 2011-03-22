Ivory Coast civil war could destabilize region

A few days after Mr. Alassane Ouattara announced the formation of a new army, the Republican Forces of Côte d’Ivoire, elements close to Mr. Gbagbo have called for a massive enlistment into the army loyal to the outgoing president. As thousands enlist to fight and several thousands flee Côte d’Ivoire into neighboring countries, the U.N has warned that "the risks of destabilizing the region are enormous".









