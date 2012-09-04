press releases





Republic of Uganda and MSD Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Program

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women in Uganda

JOHANNESBURG, South-Africa, September 4, 2012/ — The Republic of Uganda through the Ministry of Health (MoH), supported by MSD (http://www.msd.com) known as Merck in the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of a national vaccination program with GARDASIL® [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant] for eligible girls 9 to 13 years of age in 12 districts throughout the country. Cervical cancer is the most frequent cancer diagnosed among women in Uganda, and incidence rates of the disease in the country are about three times the global average. An estimated 3,500 women in Uganda are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year.









