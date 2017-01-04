Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Uganda

Uganda
Five dead in Uganda due to killer disease
A deadly virus known as the Marbourg has spread in the capital city of Uganda Kampala after a woman travelling to the city has been infected. About five person have been recorded death on Monday of the desease says health officials.


DRC and Uganda prohibited from pilgrimage in Mecca

Youth Music Festival to Promote Maternal and Newborn Health in Uganda

Sudan and Uganda sends 2,500 troops to stop Joseph Kony

Uganda: Homosexuality banned even in the theater

Republic of Uganda and MSD Launch Cervical Cancer Vaccination Program

Uganda: Opposition politicians arrested


Uganda government still dealing with Libya

Ugandan students stranded in Libya soon to be evacuated

Libya: Uganda offers Muammar Gaddafi refuge

Pro-Gaddafi Africans protest as Coalition forces gain momentum

Ugandan Sex workers attack religious leaders

Gaddafi writes to African leaders to intervene in Libya

Uganda and DRC agree to hunt for LRA rebels together

Uganda police warns of planned Somali terror attacks

Uganda: Anti-gay minister of ethics and integrity resigns

Several Ugandans arrested over protests

Uganda opposition warned against planned protests

Anti-gay propaganda splits Uganda priests and churches

Opposition leaders call for protests in Uganda

Bomb suspect extradited from Tanzania to Uganda

Uganda: President Museveni wins elections, Besigye decries rigged results

Uganda: Opposition leader rejects election results

Ugandans at polls to elect President and MPs amid delays

Uganda: Museveni rejects winds of change

Uganda: Bribery and voters’ register inflation evoked ahead of polls

Several arrested for insulting Uganda president

Full archives Uganda


 


popular articles
Libya: Uganda offers Muammar Gaddafi refuge

Uganda: Gays, HIV+ people will be killed, sympathisers jailed

DRC and Uganda prohibited from pilgrimage in Mecca

Five dead in Uganda due to killer disease

Pro-Gaddafi Africans protest as Coalition forces gain momentum


search
 

newsletter
 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

press releases
Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2017