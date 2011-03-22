Friday 27 March 2020    
Gaddafi writes to African leaders to intervene in Libya
Tuesday 22 March 2011 / by Geof Magga / 1 opinion
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has reportedly written to several African presidents requesting them to urge USA and its allies to stop their air strikes on his country.

Among those who have been written to are President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania.

Uganda’s press secretary, Tamale Mirundi said that he is not surprised about Gaddafi writing to his president Yoweri Museveni.

Said Tamale Mirundi: "President Museveni is not a pretender like other leaders. He is the only one who has come out openly to criticize foreign countries attacks on Libya. Since Museveni is influential and a trusted African leader, it is not surprising that Gaddafi writes to him for help."

Tanzanian government official, Robert Morobo has confirmed that Gaddafi wrote to Jakaya Kikwete.

United States, France and the United Kingdom, backed by the Arab League and some western countries launched air strikes on Libya over the weekend to enforce UN Security Council Resolution of 1973 to protect civilians.

Some African countries have condemned the attacks saying that those involved in the air strikes are simply interested in Libyan oil.


No suprise that he writes Museveni for help.Birds of the same feathers flock together.Museveni has been the Ugadan president by whatever means since 1986!I will not be surprised to see an uprising against him soon in (...) - Monday 28 March 2011 - 19:52

