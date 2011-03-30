Pro-Gaddafi Africans protest as Coalition forces gain momentum

As world leaders met Tuesday in London to discuss the Libyan situation, hundreds of members of a group called Pan Africanists from Uganda and other African countries held protests in Kampala against the U.S. and her allies who have been bombarding Gaddafi’s military machinery and weapons pursuant to a UN Security Council approved ’No-Fly Zone’ over Libya. Meanwhile, after Qatar, the United Arab Emirates has become the second Arab nation to join the ’No-Fly Zone’ effort.







