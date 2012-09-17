Thursday 22 December 2016    
Champions League: Al Ahly or TP Mazembe to face Esperance Tunis?
Monday 17 September 2012 / by Alain Georges Lietbouo
After qualifying for the african cup of nation 2013, Champions League is back on the continent with the program on the last day of the group stage. If all teams qualified for the semi-finals are already known, remains to be seen what exactly the poster of the last four. On this occasion, Al Ahly and TP Mazembe will fight to finish on top of Group B and avoid the Esperance defending champion.


So what will the semifinals of this year’s Champions League looks like? This is probably the last question on the eve of the sixth and final day of the group stage. For the rest, the field has given its verdict and four teams who face off in the last four are known. Esperance Tunis and Sunshine Stars have their tickets validated in group A, while Al Ahly and TP Mazembe have done the same in Pool B.

Remains to know who between Al Ahly and Mazembe will face Esperance in semi-finals, . To avoid this, , one solution: finish top of the group at the end of the last day of play. Both teams will compete in distance, the Egyptians welcomes their compatriots zamalek for a new derby that will be held once again without supporters as a result of events that occurred after the announcement of the resumption of the league . Zambians will be traveling to the field of Berekum Chelsea already eliminated.


