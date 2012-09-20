|
Sudan and Uganda sends 2,500 troops to stop Joseph Kony
Sudan and Uganda sent 2,500 men to fight against the LRA of Joseph Kony in the democratic Republic of Congo and in the Centraalfrican Republic.
Sudan and Uganda have send 2500 men to hunt down and stop the LRA Of Joseph Kony who spread terror in the sub region. These army will be conducted by regional forces of the African Union (AU)- Some 2,000 soldiers of the UPDF - Uganda People’s Defence Force and 500 of the SPLA - Sudan People’s Liberation Army (PLA Sudan) are already available. They wer officially put at the disposal of the regional intervention force of the African Union (AU) in charge of the fight against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Tuesday, September 18 in Yambio (State of Western Equatoria) at more than 350 kilometers from Juba, the capital of South Sudan, said a statement of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA). "This important moment is the product of our collective efforts to put an end to the activities of the LRA, notorious movement, causing intolerable abuses against the population of the affected countries," said Mr. Abou Moussa, Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN and head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA), which coordinates all UN efforts in the fight against the LRA. In addition, Mr. Abou Moussa welcomed thanks the contributing countries wha have met their commitments, despite the challenges they face at the national level. Mr. Abou Moussa said that the United Nations will continue to support the AU in which they are incurred, with other partners in the implementation of the regional strategy against the LRA adopted by the Security Council on 29 June 2012. On his side, the African Union, special envoy for LRA Francisco Madeira, wished to express its gratitude to the United Nations and the European Union, drawing their attention to the work that remains to be done namely to mobilize more logisticsal, material and financial resources to facilitate the work of the forces deployed in the theater of operations. The LRA is in Uganda, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
