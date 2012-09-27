press releases

Press releases - Panafrica END AIDS, TB and MALARIA Fully-fund the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and malaria: nothing less than progress to date is at stake, say voices from civil society Thursday 27 September 2012 NEW YORK – As Heads of State, celebrities and CEO’s gathered in New York City for a dinner focused on “Every Women, Every Child” hosted by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, more than 1700 advocates from all over the world issued an urgent plea to world leaders to fully fund the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM) so that it can put an end to the three killer diseases.

