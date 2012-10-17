Thursday 22 December 2016    
News - East Africa - Kenya - Strike
Police officers in Kenya injured following a grenade attack
Wednesday 17 October 2012 / by Ojong Debra
At least 10 police officers have been badly wounded following a grenade attack, while officers were searching a house in Coast state near Mombasa, where they found weapons including an AK-47 rifle and two grenades in early hours of Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman,Somalia-based Islamists al-Shabab may have been behind the incident. Since over the past year suspected al-Shabab supporters have carried out a number of attacks in the Coast region know as a popular tourist destination. Aggrey Adoli, the head of police for the Coast province, through an interview carried out by Reuters that policemen had gone to a house in the Likoni area of the south coast after they had received information that it contained dangerous arms. He explains that when policemen knocked on the door of the house; two grenades were thrown at them as the occupants of the house opened fire.

Four policemen were critically injured following the incident and three suspects were killed in the exchange. Suspected al-Shabab supporters have carried out a number of attacks over the past year in the Coast region, a popular tourist destination. Since October 2011, Kenyan troops have been fighting against the group alongside their Somali counterparts under the banner of African Union forces.

The east African nation has been hit by a series of grenade and gun attacks since last year when it sent troops into Somalia last October in pursuit of Islamist al-Shabaab militants responsible for kidnapping Kenyan security personnel and Western tourists. The Kenyan troops and their Somali rival , who are fighting under the banner of African Union forces in Somalia, took the last stronghold of al-Shabaab rebels, in the southern port of Kismayu, at the end of last month.


Kenya
Obama: Another family portrait!

Day two of Kenyans’ protest

Kenyan security forces abuse residents

All articles related to Kenya

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



News
Egypt’s president Mohammed Mursi decrees pardon revolutionaries

Port Harcourt University in Nigerian shut down following the lynching of 4 students

UN prepared a resolution in Mali

All articles related to News

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016