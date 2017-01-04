|
• Day two of Kenyans’ protest
• Kenyan security forces abuse residents
• Police officers in Kenya injured following a grenade attack
• Older Activists from Kenya urge EU leaders to act as world greys
• John Teelwa, the Kenyan who wants to kiss a million of women
• Kenya: bloody battle between Orma and Pokomo
• Airtel unveils Pan-African Rising Stars Championship
• Wangari Maathai, the woman of trees, dies
• Texting helps monitor HIV/AIDS in Kenya
• Ethiopian court throws OLF members into jail for life
• Ethiopia: Kenyan protests could compromise mega electric project?
• Kenya mobile phone market registers fastest rise
• Ethiopia: Mega irrigation project on disputed river planned
• New pneumonia vaccine hits Africa
• Uganda: President denies campaign help from Kenya
• Ugandans angry as Kenyan Vice President joins Museveni campaigns
• Uganda Will Not Abandon Somali Brothers and Sisters
• Africa’s big social media explosion
• SIM card registration: A chance to formalize an informal economy, digitally
• The ancient coin that gives impetus to China-Africa trade
• The tragedy of remaining a slave: The art of Black on Black hatred
• Ethiopia, Ghana and ten African countries get medical education grants
• An Eurocentric Nobel Prize and African literature
• Kenya’s Akuku Danger goes to the Polygamy Hall Of Fame
• Africa’s high return rate for the "frontier market investor"
• 2 more Kenyans charged with al-Shabab Uganda blasts
