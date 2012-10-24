press releases





African leaders, academics to debate economic transformation and empowerment at African Economic Conference 2012

The 7th edition of the African Economic Conference will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 30 to November 2

KIGALI, Rwanda, October 24, 2012/ — Leaders and scholars from Africa and around the world will gather in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 30 to November 2 to debate the continent’s prospects for sustainable and inclusive growth in the context of the international economic crisis (http://www.africaneconomicconference.org).









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



