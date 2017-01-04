The 7th edition of the African Economic Conference will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 30 to November 2

KIGALI, Rwanda, October 24, 2012/ — Leaders and scholars from Africa and around the world will gather in Kigali, Rwanda, from October 30 to November 2 to debate the continent’s prospects for sustainable and inclusive growth in the context of the international economic crisis (http://www.africaneconomicconference.org).