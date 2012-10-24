press releases





Equatorial Guinea: Human Rights Lawyer ‘Disappeared’

Last Seen at Prison; Authorities Should Immediately Clarify His Whereabouts

The authorities in Equatorial Guinea should immediately investigate the alleged enforced disappearance of a top human rights lawyer who has been unaccounted for since the evening of October 22, 2012, EG Justice and Human Rights Watch said today.









