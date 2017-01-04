|
• Equatorial Guinea: Abuses Ahead of AU Summit
• Equatorial Guinea deletes German TV crew’s footage
• Equatorial Guinea: African Leaders protest UNESCO Prize for President
• Untangling Central Africa for business
• 96 organisations, including 34 IFEX members, call on UNESCO to pull Obiang Prize
• Mugabe, Zenawi, Bashir, Afwerki, Mubarak, Biya... World’s worst despots list
• Equatorial Guinea Statement on UNESCO Decision to Delay the Award of the UNESCO-Obiang Mbasogo Prize
• Equatorial Guinea: "Dictator Prize" suspension only a temporary fix, says Human Rights Watch
• Mixed reactions to Africa Cup of Nations draw
• New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to UN Secretary-General
• Ghana-Equatorial Guinea: Petrol deals between a democracy and a kleptocracy?
• Equatorial Guinea: Teodoro Obiang Nguema’s property
• Equatorial Guinea: President dominates state media election coverage, opposition invisible
• Top European figures accused of fuelling African crises to rake in fortunes
• Paris: New step in "ill-gotten gains" scandal involving 3 African leaders
• Gabon: André Mba sought coup support from Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon...
• Spain Investigates President of Equatorial Guinea for Laundering Oil Money
• 3 African Presidents to pay for their ill-gotten wealth
• Circus made in Equatorial Guinea: Coup or Criminal act?
• S. Africa and E. Guinea fight for Nigeria Falcons’ lost title
• Migrant workers outnumber Equatorial Guineans
• Oil rich Equitorial Guinea : Corrupt and abysmally poor
• International Court of Justice to solve border dispute
• AfDB funds US$ 2.7 billion projects in Central African Forestry Commission
