Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea: Human Rights Lawyer ‘Disappeared’
Last Seen at Prison; Authorities Should Immediately Clarify His Whereabouts
The authorities in Equatorial Guinea should immediately investigate the alleged enforced disappearance of a top human rights lawyer who has been unaccounted for since the evening of October 22, 2012, EG Justice and Human Rights Watch said today.


Equatorial Guinea: Abuses Ahead of AU Summit

Equatorial Guinea deletes German TV crew’s footage

Equatorial Guinea: African Leaders protest UNESCO Prize for President

Untangling Central Africa for business

96 organisations, including 34 IFEX members, call on UNESCO to pull Obiang Prize

Mugabe, Zenawi, Bashir, Afwerki, Mubarak, Biya... World’s worst despots list


Equatorial Guinea Statement on UNESCO Decision to Delay the Award of the UNESCO-Obiang Mbasogo Prize

Equatorial Guinea: "Dictator Prize" suspension only a temporary fix, says Human Rights Watch

Mixed reactions to Africa Cup of Nations draw

New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to UN Secretary-General

Ghana-Equatorial Guinea: Petrol deals between a democracy and a kleptocracy?

Equatorial Guinea: Teodoro Obiang Nguema’s property

Equatorial Guinea: President dominates state media election coverage, opposition invisible

Top European figures accused of fuelling African crises to rake in fortunes

Paris: New step in "ill-gotten gains" scandal involving 3 African leaders

Gabon: André Mba sought coup support from Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon...

Spain Investigates President of Equatorial Guinea for Laundering Oil Money

3 African Presidents to pay for their ill-gotten wealth

Circus made in Equatorial Guinea: Coup or Criminal act?

S. Africa and E. Guinea fight for Nigeria Falcons’ lost title

Migrant workers outnumber Equatorial Guineans

Oil rich Equitorial Guinea : Corrupt and abysmally poor

International Court of Justice to solve border dispute

AfDB funds US$ 2.7 billion projects in Central African Forestry Commission

Full archives Equatorial Guinea


 


popular articles
Untangling Central Africa for business

Ghana-Equatorial Guinea: Petrol deals between a democracy and a kleptocracy?

Equatorial Guinea: President dominates state media election coverage, opposition invisible

Equatorial Guinea: Abuses Ahead of AU Summit

Equatorial Guinea: African Leaders protest UNESCO Prize for President


search
 

newsletter
 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

press releases
Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2017