Equatorial Guinea: African Leaders protest UNESCO Prize for President

Renowned African elites have written to UNESCO to cancel a prize named for the president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo who took over the country in a coup and has shown little tolerance for opposition during the three decades of his rule. Although the oil rich central African country’s GDP per capita is on par with Spain and Italy, it has some of the worst socioeconomic indicators in the world.







