INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

In July 2011, Afrik.com announced the launch of a new, innovative company whose patented anti-pollution process - through Supercritical Hydrothermal Oxidation - promised a new beginning for Africa. The particularly relevant invention comes at a time when African countries are confronted with industrial pollution as a result of the ongoing development process. Two years on, Charles Rosier, a well-known banker and investor, has been placed at the helm of affairs as the company’s CEO. The adventure has only started.





