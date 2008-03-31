Monday 20 April 2020    
Comoros : Ex-VP surrenders, others caught hiding in a cave
Monday 31 March 2008
The former vice-president of Anjouan and former secretary-general of the Indian Ocean Commission (OIC), Caambi El-yachroutu, Sunday surrendered to the Comorian military authorities on the island of Anjouan, government officials told panapress.

According to sources, the request by Elyachroutu, to be kept under house arrest for health reasons, was not granted.

The former prime minister under President Djohar, who acted as interim president in 1995, when the latter was overthrown by mercenary Bob Denard, joined Colonel Bacar in June 2006 at the end of his term as vice-president from June 2002 to June 2006.

The army has also arrested three other personalities of Bacar’s team, found in a cave near Domoni.

These were former Transport Minister Mohamed Abdou Mmadi, who was also spokesman of the rebels, adviser Halidi Abderemane Ibrahim, former prime minister under Djohar and who was defeated in the 2006 presidential election in Union of Comoros and the former president of the constitutional court, sacked in March 2007, who joined Mohamed Bacar’s side. Panapress.


