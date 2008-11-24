Mauritania junta: A year of empty european condemnation

Can Europe sanction Mauritania with its new oil finds?

On Wednesday 6th of August 2008, a group of high ranking military personnel, who were dismissed from their post earlier in the day, ousted the Mauritanian President Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdallahi and the Prime Minister Yahya Ould Ahmed El Waghef in a bloodless coup d’etat. The coup occurred after series of events that had sharply diminished the popularity of the fledgling government, whose election was supported by the coup makers. General Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz was instrumental in the August 2005 coup that got rid of Maaouya Sid’Ahmed Ould Taya and ended his 21 years in power.







