Prostitute! Forced sex through Africa to Europe on a bus

From Bobo-Dioulasso, Benin City, Tangiers ...

Janny* just arrived in Paris. She is West African, abused, raped, exploited, she thought that her life would be much better in Europe. To tell the truth, she had no other options. She was threatened and forced into Europe alongside her sister. At twenty and under death threats, she finds herself selling her body on the streets of the French capital, Paris. Janny has no one to turn to. She accepted to share her story with Afrik-news.com.











